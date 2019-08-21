As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Lowered by $746,460 Its Stake; Tradition Capital Management Has Decreased Its Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding as Market Value Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,217 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, down from 169,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 953,396 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 33,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 117,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 285,045 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

