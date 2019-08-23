As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Stake by $3.42 Million; As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 27.82M shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam –

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 2.42M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 134,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stanley Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.7% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Alps stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 29,877 shares. Citigroup stated it has 72,246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 226,444 are owned by . New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 25,100 shares. Hap Trading Ltd reported 49,753 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Allstate invested in 13,757 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Limited Liability accumulated 17,530 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 19,993 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Kbc Nv stated it has 1,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Com has 48,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,937 shares. Tdam Usa holds 4.6% or 548,695 shares in its portfolio. Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 2.1% or 460,902 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc owns 1.97M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,190 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 144,924 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 1.65M shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 153,157 shares. First Trust Comm owns 247,526 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 437,638 shares. Cypress Funds Lc holds 5.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 289,000 shares. North Amer Mgmt Corporation stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 3.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il accumulated 115,994 shares or 1.6% of the stock.

