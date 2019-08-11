As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Cut by $3.42 Million Its Stake; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Decreased Holding in Pricesmart (PSMT) by $4.44 Million as Share Value Rose

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.71M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 90,964 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 21/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Property Acquisitions in Panama and the Dominican Republic; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Announces March Sales; 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC – POST DEAL PRICESMART WILL OPERATE AEROPOST FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN MIAMI AS A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART – FOR 5-WEEKS ENDED MARCH 4, COMPARABLE WAREHOUSE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST-13 1/2 FULL MONTHS ROSE 4.4%; 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PURCHASE OF AEROPOST,; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – FOR FOUR-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29, 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 1/2 FULL MONTHS INCREASED 1.9%; 19/03/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Acquisition Of Aeropost, Inc; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Net Warehouse Club Sales Increased 8.9% to $261.3M in March

More notable recent PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100000 Investing In PSMT, LTHM, AOS, or BE To Contact The Firm – Stockhouse” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Floor & Decor Holdings, PriceSmart, RCI Hospitality Holdings, and Livent Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why PriceSmart (PSMT) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BZH, PSMT & BE – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action and Upcoming Deadline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold PSMT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robotti Robert holds 0.12% or 5,553 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 160,584 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 30,421 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 26,719 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Cap World Invsts owns 65,314 shares. Da Davidson Company accumulated 13,321 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 54,747 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). 7,571 were accumulated by M&T National Bank Corporation. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 4,055 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 1,831 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.98% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Analysts await PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 26.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PSMT’s profit will be $15.88 million for 28.50 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by PriceSmart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.45% negative EPS growth.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.71 million activity.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.65M shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $112.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 202,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 13,822 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 1.43 million shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 124,987 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. America First Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 1.94% or 2.02M shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr accumulated 35,830 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 3.67% or 8.10 million shares. Strategic Service holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,137 shares. Eagle Cap Ltd Liability owns 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,598 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Communication invested in 15,030 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Longer Invests reported 18,185 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 1.14M shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Ca reported 11,108 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corp invested in 51,101 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 25,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.