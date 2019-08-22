As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Decreased Position by $478,530; Olin (OLN) Holder Kensico Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $11.96 Million as Shares Declined

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 519,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.82 million, down from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 2.66 million shares traded or 13.65% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23M shares, valued at $138.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $448,596 activity. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490. The insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000. 600 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $10,872 were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. Shipp Earl L bought 250 shares worth $4,479.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% or 33,937 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Regions Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Signaturefd Limited Com reported 489 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 18,280 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 285,000 shares. Hsbc Plc invested in 0% or 28,188 shares. Captrust, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,164 shares. Convergence Partners Lc accumulated 52,850 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 308,756 shares. Invesco owns 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 722,332 shares. Glenmede Communications Na stated it has 412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.29M shares. 38,775 are owned by Paradigm Mngmt Incorporated Ny.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Glob Ltd Liability Co owns 8.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.29 million shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp stated it has 115,249 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Lp has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Banque Pictet & Cie reported 971,023 shares stake. Element Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 20,776 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,283 shares. 18,708 are owned by Bancshares Of Stockton. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 305,445 shares. Pioneer Tru Retail Bank N A Or has 5.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,733 shares. Mathes Incorporated invested in 37,173 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 1.49M shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. 17,253 were reported by Ssi Inv Mngmt Inc. 2.60 million are owned by Norinchukin Bancorporation The.