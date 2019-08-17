As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Raised by $3.51 Million Its Position; As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Price Declined, Springbok Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $9.96 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 398,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 3,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 401,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 2.42 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 2,900 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 21,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.