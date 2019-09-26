As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Founders Financial Securities Boosted Holding by $411,502; Hbk Investments LP Increased Its Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $2.94 Million

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 7.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 426.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 21,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $148.18. About 90,575 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93M and $303.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 32,624 shares to 97,681 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 21,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,445 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 1.59 million shares to 69,597 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 679,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,900 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

