As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Dearborn Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $727,155; Pittenger & Anderson Raised Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $716,260

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 12,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 113,370 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 101,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 10.12 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 185,782 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, down from 191,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $131.51. About 24.94M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.45% or 547,265 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum & Towne invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 50,875 are held by Brown Advisory Secs Lc. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability stated it has 1.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brighton Jones Ltd invested in 24,214 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 36,581 shares stake. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cv Starr And Inc holds 150,000 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fort LP owns 0.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 34,070 shares. Georgia-based Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 2.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Asset Mngmt has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brinker Inc reported 161,631 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Harvest Cap reported 0.18% stake. Frontier Mgmt holds 488,340 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 52,309 shares to 44,870 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.