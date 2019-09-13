As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Dean Investment Associates Decreased by $2.95 Million Its Holding; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Value Rose While Valueact Holdings LP Cut Its Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 22,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,488 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, down from 43,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $137.52 lastly. It is down 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519.55M, down from 5.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.66. About 167,433 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corporation reported 10,527 shares stake. State Street Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2.00 million shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,244 shares. The United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 23,620 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.52% or 3,349 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 19,938 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 3.03 million shares. Washington Tru Commerce invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 136,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 5,400 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.85 million for 6.33 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 13,860 shares to 37,735 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treas (SCHO).

