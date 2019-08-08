As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Holding; As Amerco (UHAL) Share Value Rose, Bruce & Co Lowered Its Stake by $2.41 Million

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 16,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 384,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.31M, up from 368,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 9.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $353.38. About 28,799 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66M and $511.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,700 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc owns 1,003 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 5,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancshares De stated it has 1,111 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 0.01% or 33,443 shares in its portfolio. Abrams Management LP has 561,258 shares for 5.86% of their portfolio. Boston Partners owns 8,140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,774 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 766 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) or 12,072 shares. 2,865 were reported by Stevens Mngmt Lp. Financial Counselors Incorporated owns 8,213 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc reported 456,743 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedell Frazier Counseling owns 46,995 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Noesis Mangement reported 12,839 shares. Guardian Investment stated it has 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 780,000 shares or 3.57% of the stock. 59,456 are owned by Channing Capital Management Llc. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 56,750 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.8% or 605.28M shares. Stadion Money Ltd owns 8,592 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 78,723 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakworth invested in 42,853 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Skytop Mgmt Ltd invested in 4.42% or 40,000 shares. The Arizona-based Windsor Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5,650 shares to 16,867 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,401 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

