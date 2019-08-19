As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake; As Hexcel New (HXL) Stock Rose, Joho Capital Has Lowered Stake by $18.69 Million

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26 million, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 87,540 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 12,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, down from 56,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $137.98. About 8.28M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.88 million for 23.05 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,958 shares to 46,881 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 6,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.