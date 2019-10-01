As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Boyar Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $332,633; As Medtronic (MDT) Stock Value Rose, Symphony Asset Management Boosted Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 10,739 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 6,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.37 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,075 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.54% or 264,238 shares. Plancorp Llc reported 26,048 shares. Arga Inv Management LP invested in 2,075 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 4.12M shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Llc has 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 67,676 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Essex Invest Management Lc accumulated 93,766 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wills Fincl has 53,862 shares for 4.7% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Mgmt owns 507,402 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Llc holds 4,979 shares. Eastern Savings Bank owns 422,204 shares. Perkins Coie Communications accumulated 76,485 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.29% or 5.49 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bank Division holds 8,989 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 5.33 million shares stake. F&V Cap Mngmt Lc holds 61,830 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc has 65,147 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 89,709 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.82% or 801,504 shares. 1.67 million were accumulated by Td Asset Incorporated. Advisor Prns Limited Co holds 27,183 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 21,631 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl Svcs owns 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,387 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Tru Com reported 4,295 shares stake. Yhb Investment Advisors invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,189 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $478.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,683 shares to 2,849 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,771 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp.