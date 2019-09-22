As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Bollard Group Has Increased by $370,272 Its Holding; Rpm International (RPM) Shareholder Capital Management Associates Has Decreased Holding as Stock Rose

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 2,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 293,960 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.38 million, up from 291,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 8,850 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541,000, down from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 1.43 million shares traded or 103.94% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skytop Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loews reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd has 3.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argent Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Echo Street Management Ltd holds 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 546,319 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 303,605 shares. First Utd Natl Bank reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tdam Usa owns 536,221 shares for 5.03% of their portfolio. Coastline Communication holds 70,355 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Old Point Trust & Fincl Serv N A holds 4.48% or 65,626 shares. Alphaone Inv Serv Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Carolina-based Canal Company has invested 5.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advsr Ltd Limited Com has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12.37M shares or 3.56% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,984 shares.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc Cl A by 283,404 shares to 858,959 shares, valued at $31.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 65,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 59,473 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sit Invest Assoc Inc reported 3,225 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 6,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Co has invested 0.1% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.05% or 95,759 shares in its portfolio. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Amg Funds Ltd Company reported 0.85% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moreover, Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Park Oh holds 6,755 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).