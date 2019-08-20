As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Azimuth Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Choate Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 235,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.79 million, up from 231,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 8,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 54,530 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 45,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 14.34M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S JOHN SILVIA ENDS INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 10/04/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 81,122 shares to 85,167 shares, valued at $11.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,467 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,714 were reported by Farmers Bank & Trust. Roanoke Asset Management Ny stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hodges Cap Mngmt has 16,526 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 4.03M shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 2.59 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Limited Com accumulated 0.27% or 67,148 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 145,796 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 2,467 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.23M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Management reported 5.17 million shares. Plancorp Ltd Company holds 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 9,566 shares. Grand Jean Capital has 85,295 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.42% or 1.07M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 491,990 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership reported 7,598 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 5,485 shares to 42,122 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Comm Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 30,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,121 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select (XLV).