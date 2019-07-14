As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, American Trust Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Kinross Gold (KGC) Holder Kopernik Global Investors Cut Its Stake

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 4.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,492 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 7.85 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $25.02 million for 50.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “White Gold Corp. Commences 17,000m Diamond Drill Program on the JP Ross and White Gold Properties – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “White Gold Corp. Identifies New District Scale High Grade Gold Trends on and Contiguous to Vertigo Discovery, JP Ross Property – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinross Gold: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinross Gold: Rising Gold Prices Are The Best Hope For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Gold and Silver Stocks That Are Soaring – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.