As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Position by $3.42 Million; Select Equity Group LP Has Increased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Position by $178.41 Billion

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 141.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 3.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.19B, up from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 495,513 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 935,192 shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $331.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 622,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Criteo SA, Ferrari NV, Freshpet, ServiceMaster Global, CSG Systems International, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Autoliv Inc. (ALV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster (SERV) Completes Spin-Off of Frontdoor (FTDR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 25,039 shares to 75,117 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Ltd Com holds 2.45% or 75,810 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Co owns 124,100 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc invested in 5.43% or 340,590 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 4,000 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,912 shares. Wisconsin-based Reinhart has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5,100 are held by Endowment L P. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,887 were accumulated by Bender Robert & Associate. Holderness Invs Company holds 3.56% or 63,059 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Cap Group Inc Inc has invested 1.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arete Wealth Limited Co accumulated 64,404 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Incorporated Wa accumulated 203,290 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 2.26% or 43,665 shares.