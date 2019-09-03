As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Allen Investment Management Decreased Stake by $6.20 Million; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Valuation Rose, Oppenheimer & Close Boosted Its Holding

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 2.75M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.77M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 8.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pan American Silver: Quality Silver Producer – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of PAAS September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 5 Hottest Gold Stocks Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – GDXJ, KGC, GFI, PAAS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,283 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 163,941 shares. Verus Fincl has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,290 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 914,802 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 24.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.92% or 714,215 shares. Moreover, Cahill Advsr Inc has 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,107 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Co owns 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 476,286 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 248,742 shares or 3.86% of all its holdings. Founders Financial Llc holds 0.09% or 2,336 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp owns 6.24 million shares for 6.62% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Retail Bank accumulated 55,078 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 4.60M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt reported 15,030 shares stake. Founders Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 140,185 shares or 6.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 91,875 shares to 126,132 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 39,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.