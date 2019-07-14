As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Affinity Investment Advisors Has Increased by $4.03 Million Its Holding; Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Raised Chevrontexaco (CVX) Stake

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 516.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,049 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 1,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 66,008 shares to 80,720 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,508 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

