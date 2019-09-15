As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, 10-15 Associates Has Boosted Holding by $490,637; Ball (BLL) Share Price Rose While Spears Abacus Advisors Has Decreased Stake

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 3,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,138 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.09M, up from 116,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 11,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 725,761 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.80 million, down from 737,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 2.33 million shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 27/04/2018 – BALL CORP SAYS ON APRIL 25, BOARD AMENDED BYLAWS TO DECREASE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM THIRTEEN TO TEN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Microsoft Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monroe Retail Bank & Mi reported 18,955 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,037 shares. Pitcairn holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 89,978 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh accumulated 2.74M shares. First Washington Corp accumulated 85,868 shares. New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Ins accumulated 5.14% or 1.43 million shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 156,677 shares or 3.87% of the stock. 1,880 are owned by Ckw Group. 193,507 are held by Marble Harbor Counsel Lc. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 19,754 shares stake. 567,485 are held by Glenview Capital Management Lc. Utd Automobile Association invested in 2.79% or 8.36M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.12% stake. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 3.10M shares.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,253 shares to 262,726 shares, valued at $21.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,136 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) 15% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ball Corp. to debut climate-conscious beer cup at CU-Nebraska football game – Denver Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Soared in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.