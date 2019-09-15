As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Gabelli Securities Lowered Position

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 91.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419,000, down from 34,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $933.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 163,672 shares to 215,706 shares, valued at $26.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 86,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,871 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New Com Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis reported 20,727 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 44,903 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,716 shares. Clear Street Markets Lc accumulated 3,800 shares. 14,525 were reported by Somerset Ltd. Zwj Counsel invested in 6,396 shares. Birinyi Incorporated accumulated 5,393 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd invested in 243,042 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 745,162 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Parkside State Bank accumulated 3,986 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Llc has 27,410 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 13,865 shares. Guardian Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,445 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 160,751 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Denali Advsrs Limited, a California-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 52,179 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Firsthand Cap has 5.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,000 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma has invested 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,974 shares. David R Rahn & Assocs owns 3,605 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Dillon & Associates holds 8,535 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 2.26% or 11.18M shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davy Asset Ltd accumulated 152,880 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc has 5.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Driehaus Capital Management Lc invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hyman Charles D holds 233,611 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0.36% or 329,454 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,338 shares to 69,517 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

