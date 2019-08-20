As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Weatherstone Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Upped Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holding

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 75,608 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 7,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 12,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 9.15 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in High Dividend Yield (Vym) (VYM) by 40,205 shares to 466,905 shares, valued at $39.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 (Voo) (VOO) by 4,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,835 shares, and cut its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 26,941 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Eidelman Virant has 89,660 shares for 5.69% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 21,473 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 0.04% or 18,851 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Artemis Investment Llp stated it has 695,166 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 750 shares stake. 2,336 were reported by Mariner Lc. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tygh Cap Mgmt holds 0.71% or 44,853 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Co has 1.26% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Swiss Savings Bank reported 66,800 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SE, BIDU, CMCM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Management Inc owns 193,934 shares. 224,592 were reported by Smith Salley. Ci Invs Incorporated stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Motley holds 2.68% or 157,518 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtn invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Friess Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 413,807 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. 98,228 are held by Ycg Ltd Liability Com. Arizona State Retirement System holds 2.11% or 1.50 million shares. Exchange holds 2.59% or 78,238 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Mgmt owns 186,715 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,685 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,900 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc holds 124,524 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colorado-based Paragon Mngmt Ltd has invested 5.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).