As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Wealthtrust Fairport Trimmed Its Stake; Covington Capital Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $882,648

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 2,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31M, down from 124,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 7,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54M, down from 351,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Limited Liability Company owns 195,038 shares. Alley Company Ltd Liability holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 77,794 shares. Moreover, Savant Capital Lc has 1.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 41,598 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 2.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acropolis Inv Ltd Liability Company has 34,231 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Private Mngmt Group Inc Inc owns 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,775 shares. Marketfield Asset Lc invested in 2.12% or 42,406 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 160,379 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Co. Peoples Financial Ser Corporation reported 41,086 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 35,844 shares. Private Tru Na accumulated 127,635 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association owns 2.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.57 million shares. Fundsmith Llp has 12.14 million shares for 8.14% of their portfolio.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,571 shares to 27,310 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 86,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 638 shares to 19,418 shares, valued at $34.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

