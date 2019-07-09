As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Wealth Architects Decreased by $309,114 Its Holding; As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Declined, 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $8.13 Million Its Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 219,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,387 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204,000, down from 225,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 7.84M shares traded or 27.07% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 12.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares to 153,387 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.