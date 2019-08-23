As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Van Eck Associates Boosted Holding by $3.03 Million; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Maintains Position in Intelsat S A (I)

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 858,655 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 25,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 283,866 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.48 million, up from 257,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 475,670 shares to 948,260 shares, valued at $90.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 9,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,787 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).