As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Position; Ternium (TX) Stake Held by Westwood Global Investments Llc

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 517,910 shares traded or 25.31% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Camber Energy Subsidiary Lineal Star Holdings Signs Non-Binding LOI to Purchase Evercon Energy LLC in College Station, Texas – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Profire Energy and KLX Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; YPF and Ternium among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ternium: Medium Quality For A Very Low Price – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ternium tumbles following Argentina vote, Morgan Stanley downgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.