As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Telemus Capital Decreased Holding; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 96.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15 million, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 940,441 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 106,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 168,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, down from 274,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 109,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $117.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,500 shares, and cut its stake in Astec Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

