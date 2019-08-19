As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Scholtz & Company Increased Its Holding; South State Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Trimmed by $1.11 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 3.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%

South State Corp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 4,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 27,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, down from 31,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $255.77. About 186,824 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,025 shares to 11,970 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 278.01 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Financial Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,947 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Strs Ohio holds 0.52% or 467,295 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 300 shares. Hanseatic invested 1.95% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 77,670 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 62,026 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 137,992 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Toronto Dominion Bank owns 32,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% or 38,009 shares. Dupont Corp stated it has 4,199 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jericho Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 545,642 shares or 6.08% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.22 million shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,895 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).