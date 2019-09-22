As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Increased Position; As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Upped by $69.39 Million Its Holding

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 483.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 771,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 930,506 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.43M, up from 159,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.81 million shares traded or 15.59% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 30,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 326,096 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.68 million, up from 295,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “See the largest banks in Houston in 2019 â€” and which gained, lost market share – Houston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Financial Corporation â€“ COF – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,000 shares to 4,300 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 415,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,400 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 91,153 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,269 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 294,421 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Plc has 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 3,726 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 68,328 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Lc holds 59,110 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associate LP owns 17,605 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. James Research owns 61,300 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 2,549 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 50,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Toth Advisory Corp has 1,055 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co owns 4,381 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce has 3,750 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.