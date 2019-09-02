As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lowered Its Position; Verity & Verity Increases Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 10,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 224,212 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.44M, down from 234,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 5,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 28,981 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 23,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap Ptnrs holds 2.21% or 40,087 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt reported 665,010 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 24.46M shares or 9.15% of the stock. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.48% or 15,998 shares. Paragon Capital holds 78,149 shares or 5.58% of its portfolio. Stephens Investment Management Group Ltd Company reported 1,561 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc owns 382,977 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking has 6.83M shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. The New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co holds 13.12M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 644,447 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 4.51 million shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilder Gagnon Howe Llc has 0.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth Trust holds 0% or 260 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,175 shares to 38,696 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc by 112,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,270 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares to 17,427 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).