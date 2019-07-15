As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lowered by $399,438 Its Holding; As Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Rose, Edgewood Management Boosted by $5.81 Million Its Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 383,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 8.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 18,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 billion, up from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $301.92. About 2.31 million shares traded or 116.90% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Limited Liability Co De has invested 1.66% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Highlander Cap Management Lc holds 175 shares. 300 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 148,311 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund holds 2,923 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mariner Limited Liability invested in 3,617 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 129,146 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 35,188 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors owns 1,320 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 237,514 shares. 53,506 are owned by Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 225 are owned by Shine Advisory Svcs.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. Shares for $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S. On Friday, February 1 deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,000 shares. Dadswell Charles had sold 124 shares worth $34,734.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.28 million shares to 11.65 million shares, valued at $844.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,454 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

