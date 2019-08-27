As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Decreased Holding by $3.83 Million; Eastern Bank Has Lifted Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake by $341,280

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 245,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.59 million, up from 240,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 3.27 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 16,435 shares to 156,314 shares, valued at $23.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport (Prn) (CSJ) by 128,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond (Prn) (VCSH).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,084 shares to 14,737 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (IVW) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,290 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLK).

