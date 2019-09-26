As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder F&V Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Driehaus Capital Management Has Upped Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $1.52 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 16,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 63,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 46,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $98.04. About 1.54 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 86,283 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.56 million, down from 89,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 8.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.19% or 26,266 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al has 1.12 million shares. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 168,321 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 200 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Lc has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fincl Mngmt Professionals has 127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bp Public Llc stated it has 76,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bailard Incorporated reported 35,672 shares stake. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.33% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 203,277 shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Co holds 730 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation reported 92,435 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 16,649 shares to 30,510 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,743 shares, and cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.