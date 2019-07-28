As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Decreased Its Stake; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Its Stake

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp analyzed 68,200 shares as the company's stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 108,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.67 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 3,600 shares to 14,150 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq" on July 22, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs Limited invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&Co has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moon Capital Management Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,865 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs has invested 18.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 537,544 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited Co reported 145,824 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drw Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Invest Serv Limited Liability Corp holds 3.02% or 37,587 shares. 6,075 were accumulated by Fernwood Inv Mgmt. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3.86% or 248,742 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3,370 shares. Amp Cap Investors owns 64,807 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 32,871 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments stated it has 75,287 shares. 36,204 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Nomura Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 30,907 shares. Reaves W H reported 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0.11% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tobam has invested 0.14% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shellback Capital LP holds 1.45% or 430,690 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Llc reported 40,168 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 100,000 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 237,500 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt has 0.72% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha" on May 09, 2019

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.05 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.