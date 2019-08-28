As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Clough Capital Partners LP Trimmed by $3.38 Million Its Holding; Resmed (RMD) Holder Westwood Management Cut Stake by $19.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Resmed Inc. (RMD) by 92.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 184,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 199,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Resmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 74,910 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q REV. $591.6M, EST. $574.6M; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 20/05/2018 – ResMed-sponsored Studies Show Combining Home Oxygen and Home Non-invasive Ventilation is a Cost Effective Treatment for COPD; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 29/05/2018 – RESMED INC – TRANSACTION’S FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 287,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.85 million, down from 315,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.62. About 6.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. RMD’s profit will be $123.56 million for 39.63 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Com has invested 0.01% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 6,518 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 29,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,036 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Business Service Inc holds 7,105 shares. Raymond James owns 7,218 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability holds 126,813 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Comml Bank & has invested 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Blair William Il invested 0.19% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Stifel holds 0.01% or 33,774 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 45,925 shares. Fort Lp holds 8,652 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 More Medtech Stocks for Your Watch List – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ResMed Inc. (RMD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like ResMed Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RMD) 17% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ResMed Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ResMed Inc (RMD) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares to 224,675 shares, valued at $20.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vermont-based M Kraus And has invested 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advsr reported 39,635 shares or 5.51% of all its holdings. Boltwood Cap Management owns 20,962 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.94% or 78,481 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 79.25 million shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Company holds 1.65% or 21,879 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Ltd has 1.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beech Hill Advsr accumulated 27,080 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.71M shares. Oarsman Cap invested in 40,804 shares. American Investment Advsr invested in 2.21% or 24,339 shares. Planning Advsr Llc accumulated 63,090 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Ltd Delaware has 488,390 shares for 4.16% of their portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Invs has 3.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 158,186 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.