As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bowen Hanes & Co Boosted Its Stake; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lifted Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $760,551 as Valuation Declined

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 5,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 409,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.28M, up from 403,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 14.15 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 240.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 13,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 18,900 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 1.86M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm easing licensing terms in bid to strike deals; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6,853 shares to 15,994 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 14,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,300 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited holds 195,561 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Cap Limited has 2.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 127,875 shares. Davis R M has 0.68% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pettee Investors Incorporated reported 3,621 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rhenman & Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,476 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.22% stake. Addison reported 44,335 shares stake. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jnba has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Co holds 677 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company accumulated 19.92M shares or 2.05% of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 4,000 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp holds 4,400 shares. West Oak Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,330 shares.

