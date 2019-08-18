As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Carbonite (CARB) Holding by $496,800

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 268,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 247,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 740,796 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14,000 shares to 42,170 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 30,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,100 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.