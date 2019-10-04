As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Stake; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stake Maintained by Artal Group Sa

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 27,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38M shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 650% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.62 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 179,214 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 100,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $70.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 09/16: (ACRS) Higher; (FNKO) (XLRN) (DRQ) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acceleron Shelves Muscular Dystrophy Drug Trial, Aclaris Aces Late-Stage Study – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XLRN, GERN, CAL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold XLRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 45.23 million shares or 3.28% less from 46.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Point Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Northern Trust accumulated 528,982 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc owns 908,330 shares. Knott David M holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 17,800 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 118,347 were accumulated by Century Incorporated. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.04% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 6,000 shares. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Management Ab invested 0.32% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 350,949 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Platinum Inv stated it has 0.05% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 190,977 were accumulated by Qvt L P. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,248 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 7,854 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 73,030 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 42,569 shares to 334,321 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.