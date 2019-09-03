As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Upped Holding; Ingalls & Snyder Raised Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $590,295

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 8555% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 25,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 25,965 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 21,339 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 7,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,558 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.93M, up from 330,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 878,017 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Hain Celestial (HAIN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Hain Celestial Group Stock Jumped 11% Today – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2019: DG, BBY, CPB – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Hain Celestial (HAIN) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 18,100 shares. Paradice Inv Management Lc invested in 1.96 million shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 107,053 shares. Impact Limited Liability stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Permian Invest Ptnrs Lp holds 8.83% or 2.10M shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 30,394 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 1.70 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 370,166 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). State Street Corp holds 0% or 2.22 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 18,954 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd owns 139,247 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. Another trade for 2.08 million shares valued at $49.19M was bought by Welling Glenn W..

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,167 shares to 8,940 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 97,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 3,453 shares to 1,590 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 28,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,111 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc accumulated 13,408 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Cullen Management Ltd has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sky Invest Gp Ltd Liability holds 3.21% or 74,220 shares. Acg Wealth invested 2.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wafra Incorporated reported 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,800 are owned by Taylor Asset Incorporated. Meristem Family Wealth Lc owns 17,443 shares. Trb Advisors LP holds 510,000 shares. Fragasso Group reported 42,202 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. 521,449 are held by Castleark Mngmt Ltd. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 31,770 shares. Icon Advisers Inc has 60,600 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.