As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Scholtz & Company Upped Its Holding by $377,559; As Prudential Finl Com (PRU) Stock Price Rose, Palladium Partners Lifted Position by $507,325

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 5,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 66,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 1.18 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Prudential Financial Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prudential Financial declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QMA names Linda Gibson as first chief business officer, continuing global expansion – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Financial sustainability report details financial resilience, responsible impact – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) by 8,178 shares to 22,254 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2c (NYSE:TM) by 4,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,945 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based National Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 165,942 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Ltd. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.12% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). First National Bank & Trust holds 27,045 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.2% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Signaturefd invested in 6,200 shares. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.52% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Tru Of Vermont invested in 1,191 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership stated it has 460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 193,175 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Company accumulated 1.55% or 77,849 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 95,151 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited owns 201,669 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gradient Invs holds 0% or 326 shares in its portfolio.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,410 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.