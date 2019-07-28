As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Scharf Investments Cut Its Stake by $6.26 Million; Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Lowered Position by $555,408 as Market Value Declined

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 26,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 881,600 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51 million, down from 908,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 186,914 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT- GAMCO WILL SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN, RAYMOND H. COLE, VINCENT L. SADUSKY TO W. SCRIPPS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 17/04/2018 – Harry Anderson Tribute This Sat. on Laff; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 53,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.33M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership

Since January 31, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.69 million activity. 27,058 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares with value of $508,681 were bought by Scripps Eaton M. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $209,000 was sold by Lawlor Brian G.. SCRIPPS CHARLES E had bought 5,000 shares worth $94,631 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 46,900 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc reported 1,902 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny invested 0.02% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 21,830 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Principal Fin Group owns 452,902 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 298,078 shares. Alphaone Invest Lc invested in 0.03% or 2,732 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 13,494 shares. 13,268 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 142,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 71,010 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Trust Company Of Vermont holds 912 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Saints & Sinners Season Four Premiere Finishes #1 on Television Ahead of ABC, CBS, FOX, HBO, All Cable Networks Sunday Night 9:00-10:00 pm (ET) Among African Americans 18-49 & 25-54 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Court TV Sets May 8 Launch Date, Unveils Programming Plans – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scripps to report second-quarter 2019 operating results on Aug. 9 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,733 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com by 50,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,299 shares to 27,904 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 113,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.