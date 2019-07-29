As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Puzo Michael J Has Lowered Position; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Valuation Rose, Holder Td Asset Management Decreased Position by $9.74 Million

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 3,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,226 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 65,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $140.21. About 6.25M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 111,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,827 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.59 million, down from 439,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 185,541 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares to 31,201 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77M for 23.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

