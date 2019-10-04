As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Paragon Capital Management Has Decreased by $402,458 Its Holding; Omega Flex (OFLX) Stock Declined While Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 20,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% . The institutional investor held 55,302 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25 million, down from 76,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Omega Flex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $94.73. About 8,436 shares traded. Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) has declined 17.73% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OFLX News: 19/04/2018 – Omega Flex 1Q EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – Omega Flex, Inc., Announces 1st Qtr. 2018 Earnings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Flex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFLX); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 19/04/2018 – OMEGA FLEX INC SAYS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, SHR WAS $0.41; 10/04/2018 Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 17.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.20, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold OFLX shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.58 million shares or 4.83% more from 2.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) for 3,600 shares. Next Grp holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns invested 0% in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0% or 2,605 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% or 58,656 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 8,839 shares. Conestoga Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,195 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ranger Invest Mgmt LP owns 55,302 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Morgan Stanley holds 7,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,199 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 5,600 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc. by 88,798 shares to 297,255 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 14,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has 3.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.19 million shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage holds 10,699 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma accumulated 109,539 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,677 shares. D L Carlson Inv Group accumulated 97,528 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp invested 6.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls owns 4.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,291 shares. 1,575 were accumulated by Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated. 935,878 were reported by Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Com. Montecito Fincl Bank And Tru reported 1.8% stake. Mcrae Cap Mngmt Inc holds 6.02% or 112,278 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 1.16% or 1.45 million shares. Moreover, Partner Invest LP has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,475 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 620,756 shares or 3.94% of all its holdings. 142,634 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $222.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

