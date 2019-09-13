As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Nuwave Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $1.08 Million; Addenda Capital Boosted Position in Enbridge (ENB) as Stock Value Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 299.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 8,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,788 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 12.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 116,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.15 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 1.27M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,696 shares to 28,257 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 20,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,062 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

