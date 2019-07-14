As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Raised Holding by $613,665; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $570,748

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.78M, down from 321,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – Walmart and Fox News, Dominating Consumer Conversations, Named Most Talked About Brands; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 26/04/2018 – WAL MART DE MEXICO SAB DE CV WALMEX.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO MXN 53; 30/05/2018 – Walmart unveils a new employee perk: College tuition; 11/04/2018 – Tesco defies UK retail gloom with surge in profit; 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg separately reported that Walmart was in talks to spend about $7 billion to become Flipkart’s largest shareholder; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS CASH FLOW FOR RETAILER HAS GOTTEN BETTER, INVESTORS SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED BY BALANCED APPROACH TO INVETSMENTS; 28/04/2018 – WMT: EXCLUSIVE: Asda and J Sainsbury are in talks about a £10bn merger that will send shockwaves through Britain’s retail industry. Full story on @SkyNews shortly. – ! $WMT; 05/03/2018 – WALMART – CO’S CONVENIENCE MEAL OPTIONS SERVE TWO PEOPLE AND RANGE IN PRICE FROM $8 TO $15; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 5,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,425 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 59,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: These 4 Digital Assistants Dominate the US Market – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,751 shares. Moreover, Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Tru has 4.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.00M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 5.71% or 8,470 shares. 5.07 million were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Grace & White reported 9,165 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Davis R M Incorporated, Maine-based fund reported 276,615 shares. Cap Mgmt Va has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated owns 30,127 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 1.39% or 27.51 million shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 35,830 shares. Tru Department Mb Finance State Bank N A stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Hs Management Prtnrs Lc has invested 2.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Partners has 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.24 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.29M shares. Aviance Capital Limited Liability holds 19,690 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jet.com Has Almost Vanished — and That’s Fine With Walmart – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even After This Yearâ€™s Gains Target Stock Still Is a Good Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 1 Part of Walmartâ€™s Online Strategy That Isnâ€™t Working – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 227,787 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $48.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 942,436 are held by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Mitchell Mgmt reported 0.61% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cardinal Capital Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 48,792 shares. Iowa Comml Bank holds 0.1% or 2,312 shares. One Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.49% or 28,474 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 541,565 shares. 11.60 million were accumulated by Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has invested 3.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hl Financial Ser Ltd Liability Corporation owns 134,234 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. The Washington-based Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Heritage Wealth invested in 35,012 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 41,720 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 834 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 507 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.