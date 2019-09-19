As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut Its Position; Columbia Asset Management Position In C V S Del (CVS) Was Has Boosted

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 29.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 5,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,923 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 20,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 682,484 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,180 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 64,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.72. About 11.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 0.05% or 4,368 shares. Savant Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 7,123 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corp Nj stated it has 1.86% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mai Management invested in 146,953 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Ltd has 18,274 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 28,705 were reported by Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability. Westfield Management LP reported 0.04% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 603,309 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 636,267 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 57,007 shares. Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43,033 shares stake. Cadence Retail Bank Na invested in 0.39% or 18,220 shares. American Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.19% or 843,656 shares. 73 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Company.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,900 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,433 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 2,469 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 62,558 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67.35 million shares. Bbr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brouwer & Janachowski Lc reported 5,572 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 283,952 are owned by Sabal. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,747 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 621,605 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,346 shares. Fairfield Bush & Com invested 6.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 4.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 334,154 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parametric Port Associates Limited Com has 2.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).