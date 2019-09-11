As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cut Conagra Brands (CAG) Position by $467,640; Share Value Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 207,642 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 224,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 3.86M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 158,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 154,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 16.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 58,843 shares to 105,905 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 114,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Financial holds 932,950 shares or 4.44% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Confluence Invest Management has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Primecap Management Ca holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37.86 million shares. 174,995 were reported by Colonial Tru Advisors. Moreover, Signature Est Invest Advsr Ltd has 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,491 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 23,457 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Phocas invested in 0.06% or 4,820 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 263,230 are held by Tower Bridge. Bailard stated it has 383,765 shares. Diversified Strategies Llc reported 68,403 shares stake. Longer owns 2.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,185 shares. Amica Retiree Medical owns 34,534 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9,630 shares to 60,346 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 154,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,138 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Oppenheimer owns 27,545 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton owns 9,543 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd owns 803,001 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 121,268 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc reported 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 1,300 are held by First Personal Finance Services. Advisory Svcs Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 6,779 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 18,955 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 94,159 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2.74 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 2.14 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr holds 0.02% or 69,482 shares. Macquarie Grp has 0.24% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250.