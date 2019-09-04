As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Mairs & Power Boosted Position; Motley Fool Asset Management Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) Decreased by $3.45 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26M, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $244.27. About 520,607 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 161,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.82 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $34.31M for 105.29 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 5,720 shares to 34,606 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc Class A by 6,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 3,988 shares to 42,599 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis (NYSE:BMS) by 954,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).