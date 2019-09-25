As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Increased by $966,378 Its Position; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Upped Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Shares Rose

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 62,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 172,429 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.61M, up from 110,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 762,511 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 7,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 152,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 6.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 9,039 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $54.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,070 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 889,878 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. American Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Braun Stacey Incorporated invested in 130,315 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.03% or 80,202 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Truepoint Inc has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Enterprise Fin accumulated 86,403 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 353,011 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc invested in 83,867 shares. Alesco Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 3,259 shares. Lederer Assocs Counsel Ca holds 4,735 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 1.75% or 60,737 shares. 34,034 were reported by Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 0.27% or 943,719 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.