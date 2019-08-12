As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Karp Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.10 Million; Wesbanco Bank Position in Lennox International (LII) Has Decreased by $401,280 as Stock Declined

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 1,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 12,636 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 14,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $257.81. About 210,882 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.41M for 17.90 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,750 shares to 29,292 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & holds 0.01% or 20,313 shares in its portfolio. Karpus Mngmt invested 0.84% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Citadel Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Cleararc Cap reported 921 shares. Mai Cap reported 4,616 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 10,500 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab owns 3,754 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,051 shares or 0% of the stock. 73,100 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers holds 101,971 shares. 411,869 are held by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Seven Post Investment Office Limited Partnership accumulated 59.3% or 317,158 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.05% or 8,234 shares.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/22: (SKIS) (DRRX) (DVA) Higher; (NTEC) (CALM) (PETS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lennox Shares Fall After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,800 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 278,770 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 6.83M shares stake. Bell National Bank reported 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 76,500 shares. First Western Management stated it has 3,334 shares or 5.59% of all its holdings. Parus (Uk) Ltd reported 377,195 shares. 14,296 were accumulated by Neumann Cap Ltd Liability. Matarin Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ulysses Limited Liability Co invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarivest Asset Llc has 5.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 652,121 shares. Qs Limited Com has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Narwhal Cap Mgmt has invested 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B Riley Wealth holds 1.61% or 78,485 shares in its portfolio.