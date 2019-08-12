As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Ithaka Group Has Lifted Holding by $5.14 Million; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Position as Stock Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $104.95. About 1.25M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 6.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,027 shares to 67,957 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc. Class A by 5,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,008 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,430 shares to 7,548 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

