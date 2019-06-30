As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Rose, Holder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased by $212.95 Million Its Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 20.57M shares traded or 151.49% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 63,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.20M, down from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $526.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 114,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.11M shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 162,124 shares. Hartford Financial Management reported 52,352 shares. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes Com has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jw Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2.51% or 41,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 337,554 shares. Somerset has 84,103 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 55,000 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore has 16,689 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 20,417 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 16,378 shares. 360,305 are held by Osterweis Incorporated. Moreover, Bar Harbor Trust Svcs has 9.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 146,750 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 30,158 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 3.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 600 shares to 4,243 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 130 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 31,933 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Murphy Mgmt reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cubic Asset Limited Co invested in 0.07% or 4,260 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd owns 4,654 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory holds 0.01% or 9,086 shares in its portfolio. Verus Financial Incorporated reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% or 60,263 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Company invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Grassi Inv Management reported 123,555 shares stake. Stifel Financial Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 0.44% or 698,095 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated has 4,099 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants has 6,836 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

